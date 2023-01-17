A pedestrian has died in a collision with a lorry on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called to the incident on Newport High Street, near the junction with St James Street on Monday afternoon (16 January).

An 81-year-old woman from Totland died at the scene.

Her family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 24-year-old man from Bembridge has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Hampshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage.