A murder investigation is underway after a man died at a property in Brize Norton.

Police were called to the incident in Lock Court late on Monday 16 January by South Central Ambulance Service after reports of a disturbance at an address.

A man in his 20s died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

He has yet to be formally identified but the victim's family have been told and are being supported by police.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps of the Major Crime Unit said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation.

"We are treating the incident as a murder inquiry due to the reports of a disturbance at the property late yesterday evening, together with witness accounts to date.

"The exact cause of death is yet to be established and we are awaiting results from a Home Office post-mortem examination, which is due to be conducted on Friday (20/1).

"No arrests have been made, but we are making fast-time enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

"We were called by South Central Ambulance Service to the property at just before 10.30pm and have a scene-watch in place at the address while our investigation continues.

"This is likely to remain in place for some days.

"Although we believe that this incident occurred inside a property, I would appeal to anybody who feels that they have any information that can assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police."

Local Policing Area Command for Cherwell & West Oxfordshire, Superintendent Emma Garside, said: "Naturally, this incident will be concerning for the local community, but we have a team of Major Crime detectives investigating this as a top priority.

"We will also ensure there is an increased police presence with reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days, and I would urge anybody who has any concerns to please talk to one of our officers, who will be able to address these concerns with you.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died, and we will continue to conduct thorough enquiries, including house to house enquiries and CCTV investigations to ascertain what has happened."

Thames Valley Police is urging anyone with any information to call 101 and quote the reference number 43230023785.