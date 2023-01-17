A driver from Poole has been jailed for more than three years for causing the death of a young mother.

Lewis Clark, 20, was speeding along Canford Way in December 2021 when he struck a pedestrian, Courtney White. He then fled the scene.

The 23-year-old, mother of one, died at the scene.

Police described Clark's driving as reckless and dangerous. He was also disqualified from driving for more than four years.

Flowers were left at the side of the dual carriageway. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Clark appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday 13 January 2023 and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Police Sergeant Jay Griffin, of the traffic unit, said: “The reckless and dangerous driving of Lewis Clark very sadly resulted in the death of a young woman and our thoughts continue to remain with her loved ones.

“This case was the subject of a detailed investigation and I am pleased that Clark is now facing the consequences of his actions.

“There is no excuse for driving dangerously and at excessive speed. We will take action on motorists who are not driving safely and within the law.”