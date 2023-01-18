Firefighters tackle blaze in Haywards Heath

Play Brightcove video

Watch as firefighters tackle the blaze

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a derelict property in Haywards Heath.

The fire broke out at a building on Bolnore Farm Lane with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service saying it received a call from a member of the public at 4.44am.

There are five crews in attendance tackling the blaze.

Residents living nearby are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the fire.

More to follow.