Nurses in Sussex taking strike action over pay for the first time

Nurses in Sussex will join the picket line and strike for the first time today as NHS Trusts across the country take action in a dispute over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing is taking industrial action today and tomorrow (Thursday 19 January).

It's the first time nurses in Sussex will be involved in the strike action.

NHS trusts in Sussex taking part include East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

The NHS in Sussex says, despite the strikes, patients who need urgent medical care will be prioritised, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.

People will also be able to use A&E and Urgent Treatment Centres and Minor Injuries Units.

However, some planned appointments will be impacted. NHS teams say they are contacting patients directly if their appointment does need to be rescheduled and everyone will be offered an alternative date.

If people have not been contacted, they are being encouraged to attend appointments as planned.

NHS Sussex Chief Medical Officer, Dr Dinesh Sinha, said: "Patient safety is our absolute priority and we have been working across health and care to ensure that any disruption to patient care is kept to a minimum.

"Regardless of strike action, people should continue to come forward if they need NHS help and support. Services are available to help you and make sure you get the best care.

"Some patients will be contacted directly to have appointments rescheduled, but everyone will get a new date as soon as possible. If you do have an appointment and the NHS has not been in touch, please continue to attend as originally planned, so as not to delay your care.

"We ask for the public's support and patience during these two days of industrial action so that those who most need help and treatment can get the care they need."

Elsewhere the Salisbury District Hospital says it will be operating a Bank Holiday level service during the strikes.

It says the focus of the hospital during the two days of strike action is to maintain safe and compassionate patient care.

Its A&E department will also be open. However, outpatient clinics and planned surgery might be impacted.

GP services, pharmacies and dental practices will be running as normal on strike days but are expected to be busy.

People are being urged to only call 999 and visit A&E departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies like chest pain, severe bleeding or breathing difficulties.

They are also being warned to expect delays.