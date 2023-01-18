Play Brightcove video

WATCH crews battling a fire in Hastings.

Firefighters are tackling a serious blaze in Hastings tonight (18 January).

It started just after 7pm, in a former nightclub on George Street, in the Old Town.

People are being told to avoid the area with several roads closed and there are currently 10 crews at the scene.

It's not clear yet whether anyone was inside the building but there are no reports of any injuries.

East Sussex & Fire Rescue Service said: "At 19:16 we were called to a fire on George Street, Hastings. We have 10 pumps, five officers, one command unit and one arial ladder platform in attendance. Crews are working hard to extinguish the fire. Please avoid the area. Close windows and doors."