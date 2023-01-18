Warning issued after people spotted walking on frozen water in Surrey

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to keep away from frozen lakes, ponds or canals after members of the public were spotted walking on frozen water.

The service has released a photo via social media, which shows several people, including a child, on the ice despite a sign warning of the danger.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson said: " Please keep away from frozen water like lakes, ponds or canals. The behaviour seen in this photo could have had fatal consequences.

"If you see someone in trouble, please do not enter the ice yourself & risk your own life. Call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a level three cold alert on Monday in response to “severe winter weather”. Credit: PA

On Monday (16 January), the UK Health Security Agency issued a cold weather alert with a risk of snow and icy conditions that could have a serious impact on health.

The Met Office has also issued a warning that all of England will experience cold weather from 9am on Monday 16 January to 9am on Friday 20 January.

Jason Kelly, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Cold, icy and sometimes snowy conditions are in the forecast this week with the UK seeing more of a north-westerly regime, with temperatures well below average for the time of year.

"Warnings have been issued and ice is likely to be a hazard for much of the week with some tricky travel conditions possible. Maximum temperatures will largely only reach the low single figures with temperatures below freezing through most nights this week.”

Four children died in Solihull after falling through ice on December 11, sparking urgent warnings about the dangers of frozen water.

Brothers Finlay, 8, and Samuel Butler, 6, their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10, died after falling into water at Babbs Mill Park.

The children were in cardiac arrest when they were pulled from the water and died in hospital.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK has issued the following advice via its website:

What to do if you fall through the ice:

Keep calm and shout for 'help'

Spread your arms across the surface of the ice in front of you

If the ice is strong enough, kick your legs to slide onto the ince

Lie flat and pull yourself towards the bank

If the ice breaks, work your way to the bank - breaking the ice in front of you anyway

If you cannot climb out, wait for help and keep as still as possible. Preserve heat by pressing your arms by your side and keep your legs together. Keep your head clear of the water

Once you are safe, go to hospital immediately for a check-up

What to do if you see someone fall through the ice: