Former Portsmouth FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC defender Anton Walkes has died in an accident in the US, aged just 25.

In a statement, Portsmouth Football Club said it was "extremely saddened" at the news and the club's thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.

In December 2021, Walkes joined Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer.

Owner David Tepper said: "Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.

"Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch.

"He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.

Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said: "We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being.

"Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy.

"The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten.

"We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable."

Walkes began his career with Tottenham Hotspur, joining the club in 2013.