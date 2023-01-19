Play Brightcove video

This video by Stephen Davies shows what experts believe is a guillemot in Dover

People in Dover were stunned to find, what they thought to be a penguin, strolling along the promenade.

But bird experts believe it is actually a guillemot, a bird spotted before in Ramsgate and Folkestone.

Guillemots are no strangers to the south coast of England as per the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds' website:

"The UK's coasts have many stretches of sheer cliffs where seabirds breed and the guillemot is one of the most numerous birds in the great 'seabird cities'.

"It comes to land only to nest, spending the rest of its life at sea, where it is vulnerable to oil spills. Dark brown and white, not as black as the similar razorbill, it has a 'bridled' form with a white ring round the eye and stripe behind it."

They eat fish and crustaceans.