A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Salisbury on Saturday, January 14, when a woman was attacked by a dog.

John-Paul Hibbell, 43, of no fixed address, Salisbury, has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm and being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Castle Street, Salisbury.

Mr Hibbell has been bailed and is due to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on 10 February.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are serious but not life-changing.

The dog has been taken into appropriate care.