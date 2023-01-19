The family of the headteacher of a Reading school say they've been left devastated by her sudden loss.

Ruth Perry became the headteacher of Caversham Primary School in 2010.

Her family have paid an emotional tribute describing her as 'a lovely mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, sister-in-law and friend, who leaves a huge, aching gap in all our lives.'

In a tribute posted by the school on behalf of her family, they said: "We are grateful to all our friends for their thoughts and support now and in the difficult years ahead.

"Ruth will be remembered as the kind, funny, confident, vivacious, caring person she was and for all that she achieved in life.

"We also ask those who did not know Ruth please to respect our privacy, as we come to terms with our unfathomable grief, and to consider carefully how their words and actions might impact on others.

"As the many tributes to her from the broader school and Caversham community attest, Ruth cared deeply not just about academic results, but also about the general well-being and happiness of the pupils and staff whom she taught and led. Caversham Primary was a very happy school under Ruth’s leadership and, despite the many challenges that always go with the role of Head, she was happy there too.

"Ruth was a dedicated headteacher and an excellent teacher. She loved the pupils and the staff of Caversham Primary School and was very proud to have been its Head Teacher for 12 years and previously Deputy Head Teacher for four years.

"Ruth was a force for good in her life, and we want her to be a force for positive change after her death too.

"We would urge anyone who has been affected by her death to talk about their feelings.

"Local and national helplines, advice and support can be found on the Reading Family Information Service website."