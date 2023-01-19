South Western Railway has set out its service plan for the rest of this week and weekend, following the major landslip in the Hook area, which has severely reduced the number of trains running between Basingstoke and Woking.

The landslip has left a 44-metre stretch of track suspended in mid-air, resulting in a severely restricted service between Basingstoke and Woking and no through trains to London Waterloo from Exeter St Davids, Salisbury, Weymouth, Bournemouth, Southampton Central, Winchester and Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh.

Network Rail will undertake emergency work on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 January 2023 to provide more capacity for services from Monday 23.

On Saturday 21 and Sunday 22, buses will replace trains between Basingstoke and Woking.

WATCH: Drone footage of the damage the landslide caused to the track

When complete, the weekend work will enable South Western Railway to restore services from the South West to London Waterloo on Monday 23 January, albeit with a reduced frequency.

South Western Railway is advising customers to only travel if absolutely necessary between Basingstoke and Woking until the end of Sunday 22 January.

Claire Mann, Managing Director of South Western Railway, said: “We are very sorry for the ongoing disruption due to the landslip at Hook on Saturday 14, which has meant a severely reduced service on one of the country’s busiest railway lines.

“We know how frustrating this week has been for our customers, particularly those in the Hook, Winchfield, and Fleet areas, with trains unable to stop at these stations.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail are working around the clock and their work over the weekend means we will be able to reinstate direct services from London to Exeter and Weymouth on Monday 23, albeit with a reduced frequency.

“Until these initial works by Network Rail are completed, we must urge customers to only travel if absolutely necessary between Basingstoke and Woking. We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

Mark Killick, Wessex Route Director at Network Rail, said: “I’d like to say how sorry I am for the disruption our customers are facing. We’re working flat out to fix the railway as quickly and safely as possible, and this weekend’s work will deliver big improvement in the number of trains that are able to run until the full repairs are completed.

“Thank you in advance to customers for their patience and to the people who live nearby while we carry out the repairs, they’ve been very understanding and supportive.”