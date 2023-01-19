The Last Word: January 2023
WATCH: The latest episode of The Last Word with ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby
New year, old problems. Strikes, inflation, cost of living. The Prime Minister says he's going to tackle all that - and in addition, 'stop the boats' too - that is, stop the migrant boats crossing the Channel.
And calls grow after the revelations from Prince Harry, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be stripped of their titles.
To discuss all that and more:
Lauren Sullivan, Labour's candidate for Gravesham in Kent
Vikki Slade, the LibDem candidate for Mid-Dorset and North Poole, and
John Howell MP, the Conservative member for Henley in Oxfordshire