Watch Stuart Vince and Craig Sadler speaking to ITV News Meridian.

Two firefighters from Hampshire are currently over half way through their rowing challenge across the Atlantic Ocean.

Stuart Vince and Craig Sadler, from Southampton and Cosham Fire Stations, are raising thousands of pounds for Solent Mind and the Firefighters Charity.

They started on the 12th December and are due to finish mid February.

They say at one point there were over a hundred of dolphins swimming around their boat.

Nothing else, no planes, no people, but they do have one friend - a bird that's staying with them, following them on their journey.

