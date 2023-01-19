Two men who continued to punch a woman after she was unconscious in a "barbaric" attack have been jailed for a combined total of 31 months.

The incident happened on Church Road in Burgess Hill in the early hours of 23 September 2020 after the 47-year-old victim questioned the men over damage to her car.

Henry Harris, 21, of North Way, Lewes knocked her to the floor.

Charlie Hale, 22, of School Lane in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, then joined in as the pair continued to punch and kick her whilst she lay defenceless and unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for head and facial injuries - as well as a chipped front tooth.

Harris was sentenced to 12 months in prison on 3 January for causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Hale had already been jailed for 19 months in May 2022 for committing grievous bodily harm.

Investigating officer Dani Sanchez said: "Their actions were nothing short of barbaric, and the sentences imposed demonstrate that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

