Your Pictures: C-c-c-cold!

Hoar frost on bracken, Locks Heath Credit: Andrew Gregory
When the flood water freezes... Credit: Nick Lucas, Ashley Heath
Icicles on a morning stroll Credit: Claire Sheppard, New Forest
Narnia meets Purbrook Credit: Mark Rose, Purbrook Heath
Ice spike spotted in the garden Credit: Paula Alcott, Andover
Walking on thin ice Credit: Colin Lee, Southampton
A stunning start to the day Credit: Gary Owen, Corfe Castle
Roadside icicles Credit: Wayne Pollard, Sutton Vallance
Hoar frost in Hythe Credit: Donna Botley, Hythe
Frosty underfoot in Hastings Credit: Peter Norman, Hastings