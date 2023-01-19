ITVX Homepage
Weather
Your Pictures: C-c-c-cold!
Weather Gallery Meridian
Thursday 19 January 2023, 4:26pm
Philippa Drew
Weather Presenter, ITV Meridian
Hoar frost on bracken, Locks Heath
Credit: Andrew Gregory
When the flood water freezes...
Credit: Nick Lucas, Ashley Heath
Icicles on a morning stroll
Credit: Claire Sheppard, New Forest
Narnia meets Purbrook
Credit: Mark Rose, Purbrook Heath
Ice spike spotted in the garden
Credit: Paula Alcott, Andover
Walking on thin ice
Credit: Colin Lee, Southampton
A stunning start to the day
Credit: Gary Owen, Corfe Castle
Roadside icicles
Credit: Wayne Pollard, Sutton Vallance
Hoar frost in Hythe
Credit: Donna Botley, Hythe
Frosty underfoot in Hastings
Credit: Peter Norman, Hastings