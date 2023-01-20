Church charity shop theft a 'kick in the teeth' say volunteers

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw reports on the theft from a church in Sandwich, Kent

Charity shop volunteers have described a thief who stole cash from their till as the “lowest of the low”.

The man distracted workers at St Peter’s Church community hub in the middle of the afternoon by claiming he’d come to collect goods.

He then emptied the register of cash and also stole money and a credit card from a volunteer’s handbag.

Kent Police say the incident happened at around 1.45pm on Tuesday, 17 January.

Volunteer shop worker Maraget , who was on duty at the time, said: “A gentleman came in and asked to pick up four cushions for his mother, and he said, ‘They’re up the back.’ So I said, ‘Alright, I’ll go up and find them.’

“As I came back, he was just heading out and when I opened the till, all the cash was gone.”

Volunteers staff the charity shop inside the historic St Peter's Church.

Margaret’s credit card was among the the items taken, along with cash totalling £130.

“By the time I got home, the person had tried to use my card in Ramsgate. Thankfully it was rejected,” Margaret added.

As well as a charity shop, this building doubles as a warm space and community pantry at different times of the week.

St Peter’s Community Hub co-ordinator, Annemarie Huigen, described the crime as feeling like a “kick in the teeth” after all the good work her team has done for the community.

Annemarie added: “In future, I would hope that person, if they’re in difficulty, might be able to approach us differently and we might have been able to help him.”

Officers have released this CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to assist their enquiries. Credit: Kent Police

Police officers investigating the theft have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

Acting Inspector Leigh Woolnough, of Dover Community Safety Unit, said: “I appreciate the man's face is obscured in the image, but we are hoping someone may recognise him from his clothes, hat and bag.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/10454/23. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.