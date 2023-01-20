Tributes are being paid to a 'totally dedicated' Kent County Councillor following his death.

Councillor Cameron Beart from the Isle of Sheppey died on Friday. (20 January)

He was elected to Kent County Council in May 2021, and was a member of the Council’s Planning Applications Committee. He also served on the Children’s, Young People and Education Cabinet Committee and the Environment and Transport Cabinet Committee between May 2021 and July 2022.

Cllr Beart represented Queenborough and Halfway on Swale Borough Council and he was also Deputy Mayor at Queenborough Town Council.

The Leader of Kent County Council (KCC), Roger Gough, said: “Everyone at KCC is so deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden death of one of our County Councillors, Cameron Beart.

Cllr Cameron Beart was elected to Kent County Council in May 2021. Credit: ITV Meridian

“In his time on this council and throughout his political career it is clear that Cameron was totally dedicated, first and foremost, to improving the lives of people on the Isle of Sheppey and a fierce fighter for the Island and all who live there.

“Notably, he had a particular interest in improving education outcomes on Sheppey with young people getting the opportunities so they can reach their full potential. During the water crisis on the island last summer Cameron and his County Council colleague Andy Booth put in dedicated work to support their communities.

“It is hard to comprehend that someone so young and with such a promising future ahead of him is no longer here. He will be sorely missed by us all and, on behalf of The Cabinet, The Chair, Members and staff of KCC, I send our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”

Fellow Sheppey Kent County Councillor, Andy Booth, added: “I am deeply upset at the sudden and tragic death of Cameron. His strength, courage and enthusiasm for the role of a Councillor was beyond reproach. He will be sadly missed.”