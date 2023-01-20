Eyewitnesses to a car crash in Oxfordshire say it is lucky no one was hurt after the vehicle hurtled across front gardens.

The car crashed into a lamppost, a six foot fence, a parked car and a brick wall along Old Saw Mills Road in Faringdon in the early hours of Friday morning, January 20.

Residents were woken by the noise but say by the time they got outside the driver had left the scene.

The car, which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, has now been towed away by police.

Play Brightcove video

Fiona Mullaney, resident, said: "Around 2 o'clock this morning we heard this almighty crash and a pole falling to the floor, so I looked out, and I saw a man get out of his car and... by the time we came out by the man had disappeared and then we realised the extent of the damage that had happened.

"It's annoying because you know, it sounds silly to say, the car we can replace, but the things like the conifer hedge took seven years to grow, and there was a cherry tree, things like that, you know they're not gonna be replaced probably."

Thames Valley Police said a 37-year-old man from Faringdon was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol level and failing to stop after a road accident.

He was released with no further action.