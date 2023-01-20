A man who brandished a fake gun in broad daylight in Oxford before 'shooting' at a car, has been jailed.

Police were called to Cowley Road on July 24, 2022 at around 7.45pm following reports of a firearm being discharged towards a car.

The suspect fled the scene, but officers tracked him down and arrested him just hours later.

Emman Riasat, 21, of Outram Road, Oxford, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Riasat was sentenced to two years and one month in prison at Oxford Crown Court on January 19, 2023.

Emman Riasat was seen pointing the fake gun into a car along Cowley Road, Oxford. Credit: Thames Valley Police

LPA Commander for Oxford, Superintendent Bruce Riddell, said: "I am satisfied that Riasat has been convicted and sentenced for the offence of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

"Thankfully incidents involving firearms and imitation firearms are very rare within the city, and I hope that the speed of which Riasat was traced, arrested and charged highlights how seriously we take such incidents.

"Thames Valley Police take a zero tolerance approach to incidents such as this and let it be clear you will be caught and you will be investigated and we will put the case to the courts for justice to be served.

"We would like to thank the public who supported this investigation and also for their understanding whilst the road was closed while we investigated."