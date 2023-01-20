Play Brightcove video

A man from Southampton who broke into a shop and pub and stole charity pots has been jailed.

Steven Reid, 40, of Exford Avenue, Southampton, broke into Poundland in Shirley High Street by breaking a window on the front door on 14 August.

He took the charity pots from the counters of the checkout areas by snapping the chains.

Reid also broke into the Brightwater Inn in Shirley Road by breaking a panel in the front door.

Once inside, he stole two charity pots and three bottles of spirits worth £50.

The damage to the doors of the shop and the pub totalled more than £700.

Reid has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. Credit: Hampshire Police

In November, Reid also got into a bedroom in accommodation in Millbrook Road West through the window.

While the occupant was sleeping, he stole their phone, worth £190, and £28 in cash.

He also stole their Nike Air trainers, worth £170, which they were sleeping in. Reid was arrested in trainers matching the ones stolen.

Reid appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Monday 16 January having pleaded guilty to shop and pub burglaries on 14 August and an accommodation burglary on 13 November.

He's been sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Lynsey Andrews was the officer in the case. She said: “Reid’s offences were particularly appalling because he was stealing money meant for a good cause.

“Now he is behind bars he cannot harm the community further.

“We are committed to attending every dwelling burglary because we know the impact this has on people and we hope this sentence shows our dedication to putting burglars behind bars.”