The RSPCA says it's experiencing a "rabbit crisis" with a rise in the number of the pets needing accommodation at its centres.

The charity is now pleading with owners to seek help before they consider dumping their pets. It comes after two were found in a bin in Brighton.

The RSPCA Sussex North and Brighton Branch is now looking for a home for the two males who they have named Rubble and Ruin.

They were found in a communal bin by a woman who was cleaning.

Branch manager, Jenny Eden, said: “They were putting the rubbish in a big commercial waste bin and spotted something moving inside it.

"Fortunately, both bunnies are in good health and they look like they are used to being handled, so they will make ideal pets for someone and hopefully they will now get some proper love and attention.

“It is just a shame as we are pretty full with rabbits we’ve taken in from our inspectors. The message is, of course, “don’t dump your rabbits”, and if you can’t look after them then go to the vets or find a charity or rescue who can help.

“But also it is important that people realise how important it is to get their rabbits neutered as they breed quickly. Female rabbits can fall pregnant as soon as they have given birth so numbers can grow quite quickly.”

In London, an owner left a message pleading for someone to look after two female Netherland dwarf rabbits left on a doorstep. Credit: RSPCA

The Sussex North and Brighton branch will rehome Rubble and Ruin after they have been neutered and vaccinated.

In the first half of last year, the charity says there was a 49% increase in the number of rabbits coming into RSPCA care compared to the same period in 2021.