Aldi in Fareham Credit: Google Maps

An Aldi shopper has claimed the 'end is nigh' after a change at her supermarket.

Posting in the Fareham Matters Facebook page, the customer said,

"THE END IS NIGH.

"Went to Aldi last evening and self service tills going in, far side from door. Imagine the queues that end now.

"I mean none of us mere mortals can possibly scan as quickly as an Aldi checkout person can."

The branch of the discount supermarket chain is rolling out self service checkouts in a number of stores.

It's well known for its store colleagues scanning items at what likes record speed.

The introduction of the tills has caused some division,

Commenting on the post on social media, one person called for a "boycott" of the self-service tills.

While another added, "about time too. I am fed up of people who shop there have absolutely no idea how the system works or decides to ignore it.

"Put your shopping in the trolley and pack your bags using the shelf provided which is clearly signposted to make it all run smoothly and quickly minimising queues thus speeding up the till process."

Aldi has been approached for comment.