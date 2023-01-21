Jansel Square in Aylesbury Credit: Google Maps / Streetview

Several flats and a Domino's Pizza branch have been damaged by fire.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the arson attack which happened in Jansel Square in Aylesbury on Tuesday January 17th.

Detectives think the blaze was started in a maintenance cupboard below a number of properties.

While nobody was hurt residents had to be evacuated.

Investigating officer, PC Bella Dalton, based at Aylesbury police station, said.,

"We believe that this fire was started deliberately and so are investigating it as an incident of arson.

"If anyone witnessed the incident, or who has information about what happened, please get in touch.

"You can report information by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43230026543.

"Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online."

A 30-year-old man from Aylesbury has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.