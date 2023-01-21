Firefighters at the scene Credit: Celia Savell

Several firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Claremont Preparatory School with the emergency service called after flames were spotted on the roof of a building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were alerted to the scene in Westfield, St Leonards at around 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Bohemia Road The Ridge, Bexhill, Battle and Herstmoncuex are working to bring the smoke under control.

They are using one hose reel jet, 1:7 foam and an Ariel Ladder Platform to extinguish the fire.

Sussex Police have closed the road and nearby residents are being urged to keep windows and doors shut.

More to follow