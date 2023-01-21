West Worthing station in West Sussex Credit: Google Maps

An appeal has gone out to find a woman who may have been attacked by a ‘highly intoxicated’ man as police investigate a series of unprovoked assaults.

Sussex Police released an appeal for information following an incident at around 1:50pm on Saturday January 14th.

It happened at West Worthing train station on the south coast.

As part of their enquiries, officers are keen to hear from a man and a woman who left the scene in their car after interacting with the suspect.

There is also an appeal to find a woman wearing a lilac scarf and hat who came into contact with him.

There has been one arrest in connection with what happened.

A 37-year old was being questioned on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Anyone who can help police is asked to contact them on 101 quoting serial number 699 of 14/01.

