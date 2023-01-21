Southern Railway train at Brighton station Credit: ITV Meridian

If you are planning travel from the south coast up to London then be warned, your journey could be impacted.

Southern and Thameslink are warning journey times could be extended by an hour following a points failure on one of its key routes.

It means trains on the Brighton Mainline and those from Lewes and Hove could be cancelled or delayed at short notice.

The company said replacement buses will not be in operation because of a nationwide shortage of drivers.

A Thameslink train Credit: Press Association

You can use your ticket at no extra cost on:

METROBUS services between the Crawley / Three Bridges area and Brighton

Brighton & Hove Buses on any reasonable route, including services between Brighton and Hove, Shoreham-by-Sea, Eastbourne or Tunbridge Wells

Stagecoach Buses between Brighton and Littlehampton

Southeastern services between Hastings, Tunbridge Wells, London Bridge and London Charing Cross

Alternative Southern trains between London Victoria, Horsham and Barnham, for trains to Littlehampton and then buses to Brighton, as needed

London Underground services, to transfer across London

A statement on the Southern Railway website said,

"A points failure has reoccurred at Keymer Junction, near Wivelsfield station.

"This is where the route to Lewes diverges from the Brighton Mainline route, for trains towards Brighton and Hove.

"This follows previous issues yesterday. Network Rail are investigating as quickly as possible, and their response staff are now on site."

Missed the latest edition of ITV News Meridian?