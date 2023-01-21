Weather warning issued for London and the South East Credit: Met Office

If you've had enough of the freezing temperatures then there's bad news...

With the cold snap set to continue for a little while yet with temperatures potentially getting a little warmer mid-week.

In the meantime The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for freezing fog...hoorah.

It's been put in place to cover London and the South East including, Bracknell Forest, Buckinghamshire, East Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, Oxfordshire, Reading, Surrey, West Berkshire and West Sussex.

Freezing fog could create some tricky driving conditions and travel delays with the alert in place from 2am to 11am on Sunday morning.

The Met Office said,

"Areas of freezing fog are expected to develop on Saturday night, dense in places and perhaps slow to clear on Sunday.

"Visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres could be encountered in a few areas and some untreated surfaces could turn icy, this combination meaning potentially difficult driving conditions."

