Officers searching for a missing woman in Bournemouth are appealing for help and information from the public to find her.

Natalie Pegler, aged 21, was reported missing after leaving the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Castle Lane East at around 5.25am on Sunday 22 January.

Natalie is described as approximately five feet one inch tall and of medium build with long red wavy hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, black trainers and a green hooded jumper with a Lion King character on it.

Inspector Matt Baxter, of Dorset Police, said: “We need to find Natalie urgently as we are concerned for her welfare.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Natalie, or a woman matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police.”