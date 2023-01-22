Cause of death 'inconclusive' in Brize Norton 'murder' probe

A post-mortem carried out on a man found dead at a property on the Brize Meadow estate in Carterton has proved inconclusive.

Thames Valley Police say further tests are needed to establish the cause of the 28-year-old's death.

Officers were called to a property in Lock Court on Monday 16th of January following reports of a disturbance.

A scene watch remains in place as investigations continue.

A 28-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, and a 44-year-old man from Carterton, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps of the Major Crime Unit said: “We are continuing to investigate the death of a 28-year-old man in Brize Norton on Monday.

“A scene watch is still in place as our enquiries continue, however if anyone has any questions or concerns, then they can speak to our officers.