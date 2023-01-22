A spaniel called Penny is lucky to be alive after falling 90ft from a cliff in Dorset.

The dog plunged into the sea off Harry Rocks in Purbeck while on a walk.

Swanage Coastguard said the incident on Saturday, January 21, was their first call out of 2023.

Thankfully the tide was in when Penny fell, and she was able to swim around the rocks to a small beach.

The rescue team approach Penny Credit: Swanage Coastguard

The Coastguard team posted pictures of the rescue, having requested the launch of the Inshore Lifeboat, as it was safer than deploying a rope technician to the base of the cliff.

The dog's collar and lead were lowered down the cliff to the lifeboat crew as often this helps calm the dog before being approached.

Rope teams lowered the dog's collar and lead Credit: Swanage Coastguard

The lifeboat crew approached Penny and soon safely recovered her to the boat for a short trip to South Beach and a reunite with her owner.

Penny was a little cold and shocked after her ordeal and was being taken to a local vets to be checked after her 90ft fall.

Dog walkers were urged to keep their pets on a lead close to cliff edges.