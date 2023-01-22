A young family has been left devastated after a fire ripped through their home in Bishop's Waltham, destroying everything they owned.

Chloe, her partner and her five-year-old son Hugo managed to escape the fire which broke out just before 4pm on Saturday, January 21, at their home on Oak Road.

The young mum, who is pregnant with her second child, battled through the flames to try and save the family dog Simba.

Sadly, she was unable to save him, and Chloe was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

The fire has destroyed the contents of the home Credit: Family photos

Unfortunately, the family did not have any contents insurance and have been left with nothing.

But the community has rallied after members of Chloe's family wrote about the story on social media.

Her brother Owen Browning set up an on-line group hoping to raise £3000.

He wrote:

"So I say this with emotions high that this afternoon in Bishops Waltham my pregnant sister Chloe and her 5 year old boy Hugo’s house burnt to the ground.

"I have started this to try raise enough money to rent somewhere to live and maybe buy Hugo a toy or 2.

"Chloe and my nephew are the most loving and helpful people and a lot of people will know her around Portsmouth, Four Marks and Bishops Waltham.

"Any donations will be highly appreciated and will help both Chloe and Hugo start rebuilding their lives.

"Unfortunately Chloe did not have insurance and no life savings she used her last £20 just this morning to put electric on."

Chloe's brother Owen is trying to raise money to help the family find a new home

Chloe's mother Angela said: "Thankful both Chloe and my 5 Year-old grandson Hugo are fine but they have lost everything including the family dog.

"If anyone can help in any way they have no clothes absolutely nothing so anything you can spare would be greatly appreciated toys, clothes, bedding, kitchen etc.

"Thank you in advance."

In response, friends and neighbours have rallied, offering items to help the family rebuild their lives.

A Facebook page has been set up to co-ordinate donations.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they were called to the house at 2.46pm on Saturday.

Four engines brought the blaze under control, and investigators are back at the scene today to try to establish the cause of the blaze.