Two people have died and a further twelve are injured, two seriously, after a multi-vehicle collision on the M40 in Buckinghamshire.

The accident happened at 8.15am on Sunday (Jan 22) in icy conditions, closing the motorway in both directions between junctions 4 and 5 near High Wycombe.

Diversions have been in place for much of the day as investigations continue. The northbound carriageway has since re-opened.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that their officers attended, along with ambulance crews and firefighters.

"Sadly two people have died," they said. "Their next of kin has been informed.

"Two more people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A further 10 people sustained minor injuries, some of whom have been taken to hospital."

The accident happened amid freezing temperatures with a yellow warning in place until 11am this morning.

The Met Office warned some untreated surfaces "could turn icy" during the chill but is not known if weather was a cause of the collision.

Temperatures of -9.7C were recorded overnight in nearby Benson, Oxfordshire, with many roads experiencing ice and freezing fog.