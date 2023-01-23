Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A34 yesterday (22 January).

Officers were called at 8.47am to reports of a collision between an articulated lorry and a Galaxy Titanium on the A34 at Washwater.

Despite the best effort of the emergency services, the passenger in the Galaxy, an 82-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, an 81-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. They are not considered life threatening.