Coldplay drummer receives honorary degree from University of Southampton

Coldplay’s drummer Will Champion has received an honorary degree as Doctor of Music at the University of Southampton.

The seven time Grammy winner spoke to an audience of music students and staff about what influences the band’s music and the creative process.

He then received in person his degree as Doctor of Music from the University.

He said: “I’m extremely grateful to receive an honorary doctorate. It was a lovely ceremony and a lovely opportunity to speak to music students.”

Coldplay formed in the mid-90s, achieving global fame in 2000 with their debut album Parachutes.

Since then, they have won numerous awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide.

The drummer spoke to students about studio recording, live performance, composing and managing stardom.

He added: “It’s nice to be able to see the next generation of Southampton-based musicians.”

Will grew up in Southampton attending Portswood Primary and Cantell School, whilst his parents were academics at the University for years.

After the event, student Hannah Harvey, said: “It's amazing how someone at that level of fame is so humble and that you don't change with the fame.”

Lecturer Dan Mar-Molinero added: “Music at Southampton is always looking to connect students with the real world; what better way than a bona fide pop superstar to help with this?! Will was incredible and all our students were inspired by his thoughtful and humble words.”

Will’s mother died of cancer in 2000 and in 2017 Coldplay donated to the University's campaign for the Centre for Cancer Immunology.