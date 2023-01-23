Play Brightcove video

A magpie who visited a garden near Bicester got more than it bargained for after it over-indulged on some fermented apples.

The bird, thought to be quite young, was unable to stand or fly due to its binge and was instead seen tumbling about.

The creature was spotted by Joana Leal who called the RSPCA, thinking the bird might be injured.

However, the charity was not at all surprised to hear of the bird's predicament as magpies are apparently known for taking it too far.

They told her to keep an eye on the bird and let it sober up saying it would eventually get on its way.

Around three hours later, the bird found its wings and flew off.