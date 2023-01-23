Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

A 4ft Green Iguana named 'Eddie Lizard' has been rehoused by the RSPCA in Brighton after being dumped in freezing conditions.

Eddie was found in a stranger's doorway after he'd been dumped in a plastic box, during freezing temperatures, with just a blanket and towel inside the box for warmth, last week.

The Green Iguana was left on a doorstep in freezing cold conditions.

Animal rescue officer Jade Guthrie, who responded to the call about the iguana, said: "This beautiful reptile is incredibly lucky to be alive.

"Iguanas are endothermic which means they need warmth to survive so when they are kept in this country, they require a heat lamp.

"Being dumped in the cold in a box with just a blanket is totally unacceptable - had he not been found he would have been at death's door before long."

The charity said that it is hard to look after iguanas properly in Britain. Green Iguanas, which come from the Caribbean and Central and South America, typically live up to 15 years old and can grow to nearly 5ft long.

Eddie had to be gently brought up to temperature and is currently in quarantine, before he can be considered for re-homing.

The reptile has been rehoused at the RSPCA in Brighton - the charity's only dedicated reptile rescue centre.

The Patcham centre currently has 10 other iguanas looking for homes, the RSPCA said, all of which were abandoned, unwanted or neglected.

The charity said that while the abandoning of lizards was "sad" it was "not unusual" and "it is concerned (that) the rising cost of living, and energy, could be a factor".

Ms Guthrie said: "We know times are tough right now - but abandoning an animal is never acceptable.

"The RSPCA has launched a new cost of living hub to signpost owners to the lifelines which are available right now as prices rise including specific advice for exotic animals like this iguana."