The family of a 21-year-old killed outside a Subway sandwich shop in Bournemouth, Dorset, in March last year have paid tribute to him.

Afghan asylum seeker Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, who stabbed Thomas Roberts to death following an argument over a scooter, has today (23 January) been found guilty of murder.

A statement released by Dorset Police said: "The family of Thomas Roberts cannot describe the loss of their son, brother, partner, friend in the tragic circumstances of his violent and unnecessary death.

"Thomas was loved by many people and continues to be loved in his absence.

"He was a bright young man with a sense humour. Active sportsman and loved his DJing in his spare time.

"He had a potentially fulfilling future to look forward to, whether that be in his profession of precision engineer or his potential in the military.

"Thomas was a normal kind person, who had enjoyed life.

"On the night of his tragic death, he was in town with friends having good time when he was suddenly involved in an incident involving a large knife that cost him his life."

The family is now warning people not to carry knives so "other families do not suffer in the way we as a family are suffering now".