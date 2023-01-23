Play Brightcove video

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Heathrow Airport because of fog and poor visibility.

The cancellations have resulted in thousands of passengers being stuck at the airport, unable to fly.

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport says there will be "minor changes to today’s schedule as a result of the weather".

They added: "We want to reassure passengers that our colleagues are working in close collaboration with our airline and air traffic control partners to get them safely away on their journeys as quickly as possible.

"We encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest information.”

Nicola Fowler and her daughter flew back from Newark in New Jersey this morning (Monday 23 January).

Having landed early, Nicola thought they would make their connecting flights.

However, problems with the fog led to delays which meant they missed their connecting flights and have had to rebook.

Nicola is flying to Manchester and said: "There are no confirmed flights until tomorrow. But I am on a standby flight for 12:45pm. My daughter is on a confirmed flight for 7pm but that means a 12-hour delay for her."

"We're hoping that the standby thing actually works for us because everybody is delayed, they're expecting other people to be affected throughout the day as we are being affected."

Marisa Varas has flown into Heathrow from Vancouver and is heading to Barcelona.

Her connecting flight was also cancelled. She was given a hotel voucher and stayed there overnight.

She says they didn't have any British money because they were going from Canada to Europe.

She said it's been "hugely inconvenient because we have people that are waiting to pick us up on the other side and everything has had to be rescheduled".

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...