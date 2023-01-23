Officers will attend the scene of a flat fire in Portsmouth today (23 January) to investigate the cause behind it.

Firefighters worked to stop the blaze on Copnor Road yesterday evening (22 January).

Yesterday evening (22 January), Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: "Portsmouth firefighters have been working to stop a flat fire on Copnor Road this evening.

"Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Havant and Portchester were called shortly before half 5, arriving to find smoke and flames issuing from the building.

"The roof was fully involved in the blaze which had spread from the first-floor.

"Three casualties were assessed by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics as police officers enforced a road closure.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the fire using jets and the aerial ladder before clearing the property of smoke with ventilation fans.

"Relief crews from St Mary’s and Hightown took over from those firefighters who were first on the scene and had been working for several hours.

"Firefighters returned to station following the stop message at 00:08.

"Fire Investigation Officers will attend the scene tomorrow to ascertain the cause."