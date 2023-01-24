Detectives investigating the 30-year-old murder of a seven-year-old girl in Bracknell have made a renewed public appeal for information.

Stacey Queripel went missing from her home in Ladybank on January 24, 1993.

Her body was found later the same day by a police dog handler in woodland near South Hill Park in the town.

But, despite an in-depth investigation, no-one has been charged with Stacey’s murder.

Stacey's body was discovered in woodland near South Hill Park in Bracknell. Credit: ITV Meridian

Head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Investigation Review Team, Peter Beirne said: “Today marks 30 years since the brutal murder of seven-year-old Stacey Queripel in Bracknell.

“I believe there are people who have information or suspicions about Stacey’s murder, but for whatever reason have yet to inform the police. The time has come to provide that information.

“If you have any suspicions whatsoever, we want to hear from you. You can report any suspicions or information by emailing helpstacey@thamesvalley.police.uk visiting our website, calling 101, or visiting a police station, quoting reference 650 (23/1).

“Alternatively, you can contact the Independent charity Crimestoppers on their website or by calling them on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“Stacey went missing from her home in Ladybank in Bracknell on January 24, 1993. She was reported missing by her mother at just after 7pm on that day.

“Tragically, her body was found about 9pm the same day by a police dog handler in woodland near South Hill Park in the town.

“A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was strangulation, and later an inquest recorded Stacey’s death as unlawful killing.

Police cordoned off the area of South Hill Park in January 1993. Credit: ITV Meridian

“My team will never stop investigating cold case murders and sexual offences. We have secured convictions for 19 stranger rapes and six murders, and with the ever advancing forensic technology that we now have access to, we will lock up more offenders, and bring justice to other victims and their families.

“We are determined to discover the truth about what happened to Stacey.

"So I reiterate again that if anyone has any information or even a suspicion as to what happened, please contact Thames Valley Police or Crimestoppers today.

"Get that burden off your shoulders and let us investigate any information that you have.”