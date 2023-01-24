Dozens of armed police have been dealing with an incident (24 January) in Hastings, East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Theaklen Drive in St Leonards-on-sea at around 7.10pm on Tuesday night (24 January).

There was also a related incident at Churchill Court off Stonehouse Drive.

Footage shows multiple police cars parked up in rows, and incident response units from South East Coast Ambulance Service arriving on site.

People have been asked to avoid both areas while police carry out their investigations.

There have been no reported injuries.

