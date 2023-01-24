Windrush 75: Project underway to record the contributions of surviving members

Play Brightcove video

This summer marks 75 years since the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks. On the ship that arrived in Britain on 22 June 1948 were many of the first migrants to arrive in this country.

Many on board were from the Caribbean and today we know them as the Windrush generation.

To mark the anniversary, a project is underway to record the contributions of those surviving members of a moment in history that has undoubtedly changed the face of modern Britain.

The founder of Black History Month South, Don John, joined Matt and Sangeeta in the studio to explain more about the project.