An Afghan asylum seeker who murdered a DJ in Bournemouth in Dorset following a row about an e-scooter has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 29 years.

On Monday Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was found guilty by majority verdict of murdering 21-year-old Thomas Roberts outside the Subway restaurant on Old Christchurch Road.

The 21 year old was on the run from a double murder conviction in Serbia.

More follows