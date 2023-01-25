Breaking News
Afghan asylum seeker jailed for life for murdering man in Bournemouth over scooter row
An Afghan asylum seeker who murdered a DJ in Bournemouth in Dorset following a row about an e-scooter has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 29 years.
On Monday Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was found guilty by majority verdict of murdering 21-year-old Thomas Roberts outside the Subway restaurant on Old Christchurch Road.
The 21 year old was on the run from a double murder conviction in Serbia.
More follows