The family of a 28-year-old man who died following an incident in Brize Norton in Oxfordshire have paid tribute to 'a bright light that lit up our lives.'

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after Tyron Jonsyn died in Lock Court last Monday 16 January.

Paying tribute, Tyron's family said: “Tyron brought joy, kindness and endless love to our family.

“He was a bright light that lit up our lives.

“Tyron was unique, kind, loyal and irreplaceable.

“He has left his many friends and family so many special memories that we shall treasure.

“We will miss him forever.

“We kindly ask that our privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss.”

Two men aged 28 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of murder, and released on bail. Detectives are still carrying out investigations at the scene.