Three people have been arrested following the attempted murder of a man in Basingstoke.

The 35-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car on Dankworth Road on Monday (23 January).

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, and a 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Page from Northern Investigation Team said: “Officers are working hard to establish the exact circumstances as to what took place and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the Dankworth Road area at the time and saw what happened.

“Perhaps you were driving in the area at the time and captured something on dash-cam that could help us?

“Officers remain in the area while enquiries are carried out. If you have any concerns or information please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”