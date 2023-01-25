Play Brightcove video

Video captured by the Environment Agency showing a massive rockfall along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset

The moment a massive rockfall takes place along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset has been captured on video.

The rockfall which was described as "significant" happened at West Bay at 11.30am on Wednesday 18 January.

A section of the beach was blocked.

West Bay is well known for being the backdrop for the ITV drama Broadchurch.

Following the collapse, people have been urged to avoid the area.

Posting on Facebook Dorset Council said: "Please stay away and do not attempt to clamber over the pile.

"You would be putting yourself and others at risk.

"The heavy rain we've had over the last few weeks has made cliffs right along the Jurassic Coast unstable and more prone to rockfalls.

"Do keep away from the base of cliffs and if walking along the top of the cliffs walk well away from the edge."

