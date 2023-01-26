Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor speaks to Stacey Quirepel's father Steve Norton about his fight for justice.

The father of a seven-year-old girl who was murdered in Bracknell 30 years ago - says he'll never give up hope that her killer will be found.

Stacey Quirepel went missing from her home in Ladybank on 24 January 1993.

Her body was found later the same day by a police dog handler in woodland near South Hill Park in the town.

She had been strangled.

And no one has ever been charged with Stacey's murder.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News Meridian, Stacey's father Steve Norton, says anyone who might have even the smallest piece of information must come forward.

Stacey's father Steve Norton believes someone knows who was responsible for his daughter's murder.

Stacey was reported missing from her mum's home in Ladybank just before 6pm on Sunday 24 January 1993.

But just a couple of hours later and a few hundred yards from her home - a body was found.

Reflecting on being told his daughter's body had been found Mr Norton said: "You never forget the day.

"Every time you see something on the news about a child, you can't watch it.

Stacey Queripel's body was discovered in woodland near South Hill Park. Credit: ITV Meridian

"Everything is just so fresh. It's still raw."

Steve Norton described Stacey as "a lovely normal happy little girl, full of fun with a beautiful smile."

"She loved her friends, and she also loved animals," Steve told ITV Meridian.

"She was just a lovely little kid."

Stacey has been described by her father as a 'lovely normal happy little kid.' Credit: ITV Meridian

Police have renewed their appeal for information to help solve the murder investigation.

Head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Investigation Review Team, Peter Beirne said: “I believe there are people who have information or suspicions about Stacey’s murder, but for whatever reason have yet to inform the police.

"The time has come to provide that information. If you have any suspicions whatsoever, we want to hear from you.

"You can report any suspicions or information by emailing helpstacey@thamesvalley.police.uk visiting our website, calling 101, or visiting a police station, quoting reference 650 (23/1)."

