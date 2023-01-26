Portsmouth flat fire which destroyed floor and roof treated as suspected arson by Hampshire Police

230123 MERIDIAN FIRE
The first-floor and roof were destroyed in the blaze. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

Police are treating a fire at flats in Portsmouth as suspected arson.

Emergency services were called to Copnor Road on Sunday evening (22 January) where a building made up of shops and flats was alight.

Three casualties were assessed by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics but no injuries were reported.

The first-floor and roof were destroyed in the blaze and a road closure was enforced.

An investigation into this incident is underway and Hampshire Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 101.

Man rescued from van by fire crews after crash
Pregnant mum hospitalised after trying to save dog from devastating house fire