Portsmouth flat fire which destroyed floor and roof treated as suspected arson by Hampshire Police
Police are treating a fire at flats in Portsmouth as suspected arson.
Emergency services were called to Copnor Road on Sunday evening (22 January) where a building made up of shops and flats was alight.
Three casualties were assessed by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics but no injuries were reported.
The first-floor and roof were destroyed in the blaze and a road closure was enforced.
An investigation into this incident is underway and Hampshire Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 101.