Police are treating a fire at flats in Portsmouth as suspected arson.

Emergency services were called to Copnor Road on Sunday evening (22 January) where a building made up of shops and flats was alight.

Three casualties were assessed by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics but no injuries were reported.

The first-floor and roof were destroyed in the blaze and a road closure was enforced.

An investigation into this incident is underway and Hampshire Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 101.