A man from Bournemouth has described his "utter disbelief" after delivery men left his brand new sofa wedged in the stairwell of his new home.

As stumped as Ross Gellar desperately shouting "pivot" in the famous Friends TV episode, Luke Ansell says walls and ceilings were severely damaged after the delivery men tried to get the sofa up to the second floor office.

Together with his wife, Mr Ansell decided to order a new Chesterfield sofa from online retailer designersofas4u.co.uk at the end of December.

But on the day the sofa was delivered, Mr Ansell said it was 'chaos from the moment it started.'

"The delivery people assured me the route was adequate and proceeded with the delivery, but from the bottom of the first flight of stairs, it was doomed.

"The first flight caused considerable damage. But when they got to the main landing and went to access the second floor they rushed into the upward movement to go upstairs not considering angles or which way the sofa was going to go in.

"Instantly jamming it - and then proceeded to make it worse destroying everything in sight."

The famous scene from Friends where Ross struggles to get his new sofa up the stairs into his home

Mr Ansell says there are three serious holes in the plasterboard, brand new wood panelling has been completely destroyed and the wooden bannister will need to be replaced.

"Fifteen minutes in they spoke to each other and said 'look mate unless you can cut your bannister up, there's nothing else we can do for you here'.

"They proceeded to walk downstairs, and then that was when the confrontation started - they were trying to get me to sign the delivery note - which everyone knows, if you're not satisfied with the delivery service, you don't sign the delivery note.

"They remained in the house a good 20 minutes after that, before disappearing off in their van back to Birmingham.

"The community came together and we worked the angles and got it out the way they got it in."

Luke Ansell described what happened when the sofa arrived.

The firm designersofas4u.co.uk has today (26 January) told us that it will replace the sofa and repair the damages caused as a goodwill gesture.

In a statement, a spokesperson for designersofas4u.co.uk said: "As part of our investigation, it was uncovered that Mr. Ansell was made aware of the delivery space situation by our drivers.

"We have a recorded telephone conversation from Mr. Ansell that took place whilst our drivers were on site and before any furniture was taken into the property.

"In this conversation Mr. Ansell is informing our office 'I’ve got your deliverymen here and they don’t seem to think they can get the sofas in here.'

"He later goes on to say .'"Alright we will give it a go'".

Luke Ansell claims there was 'thousands of pounds' of damage caused to his property. Credit: Luke Ansell

In an extract of an email that the firm said was sent to Mr Ansell, it said: "Both members of the delivery team are very upset and apologetic for any hurt and inconvenience caused.

"Their initial response after the event was that of regret and also concern for their job(s) as this is their livelihood and provides for their family.

"Our delivery teams are human at the end of the day and they have taken full responsibility for their mistake in not providing the full account of what happened immediately."

